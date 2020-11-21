The five-year-old boy attacked by dogs in St Ann on Sunday is on his
way to New York, USA, today to do emergency surgery.
Mikel Allen and his mother Shereen Grindley are travelling to the US
although the boy’s condition has improved and he is able to sit up
unaided. However, it has been determined that he needs life-saving
surgery.
Cosmetic surgery to his face has been delayed to help healing of the
many wounds he received when dogs attacked him in his community
of St D’Acre near Alexandria, St Ann.
Since then a police investigation has been launched into the incident
and the dogs involved have been removed from the community.
Boy mauled by dog going to US for treatment
The five-year-old boy attacked by dogs in St Ann on Sunday is on his
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us