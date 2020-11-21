Boy mauled by dog going to US for treatment

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The five-year-old boy attacked by dogs in St Ann on Sunday is on his
way to New York, USA, today to do emergency surgery.
Mikel Allen and his mother Shereen Grindley are travelling to the US
although the boy’s condition has improved and he is able to sit up
unaided. However, it has been determined that he needs life-saving
surgery.
Cosmetic surgery to his face has been delayed to help healing of the
many wounds he received when dogs attacked him in his community
of St D’Acre near Alexandria, St Ann.
Since then a police investigation has been launched into the incident
and the dogs involved have been removed from the community.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....