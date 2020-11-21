Boy mauled by dog going to US for treatment

The five-year-old boy attacked by dogs in St Ann on Sunday is on his

way to New York, USA, today to do emergency surgery.

Mikel Allen and his mother Shereen Grindley are travelling to the US

although the boy’s condition has improved and he is able to sit up

unaided. However, it has been determined that he needs life-saving

surgery.

Cosmetic surgery to his face has been delayed to help healing of the

many wounds he received when dogs attacked him in his community

of St D’Acre near Alexandria, St Ann.

Since then a police investigation has been launched into the incident

and the dogs involved have been removed from the community.