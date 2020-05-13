Bounty Killer Shares This Old Photo Of Mavado In Veiled Call For Peace In Dancehall

Dancehall legend Bounty Killer has been very visible in the fight against COVID-19 in Jamaica as he continues to try and raise funds to help families that are feeling the brunt of the economic fallout.

Besides money he’s been ensuring that food like fresh vegetables and fruit are being distributed to the community, Sea View, where he was born. He’s been doing this through his organisation the Bounty Foundation. He’s also been making big strides in terms of his personal development as he’s taken up the mantle to help stop domestic abuse by telling his story and hoping that younger generations can learn from his mistakes.

Now it seems he’s looking for peace in the industry. Yesterday (May 11) he posted a pic on his Instagram which shows Flexxx and Mavado in friendly embrace. He captioned it: “Transformation mondays who dem yute ya ppl? So we transform ghetto people pickney from nutten to sup’m tag dem it’s a mighty long way a far we fawud from give thanks .”

It’s a clear indicator from Bounty that there’s no bad blood between him and Mavado, even though he shares a very close relationship with Vybz Kartel. Kartel and Mavado have been at each other’s throats for over ten years now, with off and on feuds.

The latest between them was more of a social media war with the back and forth of it eventually leading to Kartel’s announcement that he’d not be posting anything until 2021. A promise he’s already broken.

Bounty’s pic seemingly sends a message, one that is being echoed by other dancehall veterans like Beenie Man and Tony Matterhorn , that now, during the COVID-19 pandemic is not the time for war but rather unity among the artistes who can help their fans through music or donations.

Some fans commented about the situation and agreed with Bounty’s subtle call for peace.

This fan agreed and called on Bounty to get more involved with bringing out quality artistes: "Me rated kartel frm the day yu brought him to the world and then boom another superstar movado and they went on to be bigger stars I have always said big respect to the GENERAL KILLER yu made us know these two artist on different level look now since yu stopped buss artists who we got to reach kartel and movado levels none please bring more better artist where our kids will look up too nowadays can even listen some tunes with my daughters they disgraceful no salvation remember the world belive in yu to bring us another kartel or movado your heart clean GENARAL JAH BLESS YOU SND FAMILY EVERY SECOND."

One fan agreed with the sentiment but felt that neither Mavado nor Kartel deserved to be lauded by Bounty: “Don’t post these 2 pic. I think they are very ungrateful and that’s why so much bad tings reach dem. Remember Always Be grateful.”

This fan hoped that an alliance could be formed: “@grunggaadzilla u think we can ever see a unified Alliance medley wid all a pickney dem” he asked.

An alliance between the two artistes may be a long way off, if it ever happens, but there’s no doubt that if anyone can broker peace between the two it would be someone like Bounty who is respected by most in the Dancehall space.