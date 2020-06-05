Bounty Killer Says Racism Is The Real Reason His US Visa Was Taken Away

Bounty Killer has indicated that he is taking on the fight for another cause, this time he says it’s against racism.

According to the Warlord, racism is so bad that it has even resulted in the cancellation of his US visa a decade ago. He made the claim on an Instagram post of a flyer, which gives notice of a protest against racism “at the US Embassy” in St. Andrew, Jamaica this coming Saturday.

The protest is being organised in solidarity with black families in the US, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minnesota police officers who have all been fired and charged over the killing.

“Black for Black Block to Block. Racism why 10 yrs now my visa canceled for no apparent reason Jamaica standing up I got issues,” he posted.

Bounty was cheered on by many of his fans who said he was standing up for justice and supported his claim that his visa cancellation was a racist act. Fellow artiste Konshens also declared that he would be present, while Spice, who has been protesting in Atlanta, said she wished she were in Jamaica so she could be in attendance.

However, some followers ridiculed the claims of the Poor People’s Governor, saying that his argument was nonsensical, as Jamaica is a predominantly black nation, and the majority of applicants to the Embassy in Jamaica who got visa approval were black.

“Lol, It’s not about the colour of our skin why we don’t get a visa… That’s a money-making thing, hence all can’t and won’t get a visa,” a highly amused fan said.

Also, repudiating Bounty Killer’s claims was another follower, who said the US Embassy usually sets a quota for the number of visas issued daily or monthly, making it “virtually impossible for most or all to receive”.

“Most of Jamaica’s population is ‘black’, including Killa. And if it was based on colorism he wouldn’t have received one initially,” she said.

A few followers also attributed the revoking of Bounty’s visa to some of his songs against the LGBT movement. “It’s because you bun b—– man and b—– man run foreign. Lol,” one follower suggested.

The Grung Gad had some stern words for “daisy.coffie” who asked him why he was not protesting against classism in Jamaica too, which was rampant on the island.

“@daisy.coffie, why u all wasn’t making all these suggestions until protests in America? U start that one we will follow along,” he said.

At least one follower on Bounty’s post, dustykeelah, apparently thought that the march was being initiated by him and demanded that those who planned to attend, be on their best behavior. “THE MAN Say (peacefully) so please don’t get cross angry and miserable, OK,” he declared.

Bounty Killer’s US visa was revoked in 2010, as were those of fellow deejays Beenie Man, Sizzla, Aidonia, and Mavado. At the time, the US Embassy did not state the reason for the revocation but reissued Aidonia and Mavado with visas sometime after.

Less than two weeks ago, dancehall megastar Shaggy started advocating for Bounty and his compatriot Beenie Man to be given back their visas, citing the fact that they are musical ambassadors, with, among other things, the capacity to boost Brand Jamaica. His call had come after the duo’s epic VERZUZ clash two Saturdays ago.

