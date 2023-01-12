Bounty Killer Remembers the Late Jo Mersa Marley

The five star general Bounty Killer has paid homage to the late Jo Mersa Marley—son of Stephen Marley and Grandson of Bob Marley.
Killer took to Instagram to share a cute moment between the late reggae singer and his father, proving that music was a calling from a tender age.
“Jah know this is so beautiful and touching but her saddening at the same time,” he began in his tribute caption.
“This is bittersweet folks show love and embrace ur love ones no man knows the hour
The Bond Of A Father And Son…
Stephen, a son who lost his father to early
And a Father whose son left early Too,” he concluded.
Jo Mersa, whose given first name is Joseph died at the age of 31 on December 27, 2022, of an asthma attack in his car.
He leaves behind a host of relatives including his wife and a six-year-old daughter named Sunshine.
Marley spent his early years in Jamaica, where he attended Saints Peter and Paul Preparatory School, before moving to Florida to attend Miami Palmetto Senior High School and Miami Dade College where he studied studio engineering.
He debuted in 2014 releasing, through iTunes and Spotify an EP called Comfortable. He also appeared on a Grammy-album Strictly Roots by Morgan Heritage.