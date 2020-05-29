Bounty Killer Makes Star Feature On Maestro Don’s New Video ‘Pioneer’: Watch

A brand new musical production starring dancehall artiste Maestro Don and the legendary Bounty Killer for the single entitled Pioneer debuted Thursday, May 28th, on YouTube. Pioneer is the second feature on new music for the Warlord this week, an admirable feat considering it’s been quite a while since we’ve heard Killa on any new tracks.

Last week the Living Dangerously deejay was complimented by Konshens for a summertime remake of his 1995 hit single More Gal, titled Gal Weather. Killa was featured on the track hammering his signature heavy vocals to deliver the essence of the song.

Pioneer has different concepts to his summertime collab; the single stirs darker imageries with the Warlord and Maestro Don asserting their badness to those needing a reminder. They talk about real badness, not the type with a lot of ‘lip service.’

Related- Artiste Spotlight: Maestro Don Working For The ‘Legend’ Title

Maestro kicks off with the first set of verses, one of which he says, “When yuh see we a road, we nu timid, our badness a nuh no image.” Bounty then comes in with another, “A could a wah do some man, we a nuh joka, we nuh fraid a bad man.”

The black and white scenes of the video take place in what appears to be vicinities of the Rockfort and Bull Bay area on the outskirts of Kingston. Not quite the Killa’s neighborhood, he is seen being chauffeured in a ‘fat car’ to link up with the young Don. They meet at a local shop, and as the crowd stands far, they dish out their intimidating lyrics.

The community puts on a show, bike riding and popping skillful wheelies, a visit with the seamstress and the cook, and glimpses of the neighborhood kids reading together. Still, there is a sharp reminder of the coronavirus lurking around as some don masks while others keep a social distance.

Video credits to Yardstyle Entertainment with the directorship of Mykal Cushnie, check out the full visuals for Pioneer below –

Source: Dancehallmag