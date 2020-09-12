Bounty Killer Makes Donation to Young Boy with Disability

Dancehall Veteran Bounty Killer has donated $100,000 a bed, among other things to Jamare’ Scott, a young boy who is suffering from Cerebral Palsy.

The donation was made through the Bounty Killer Foundation.

While visiting the residence of Scott who resides in Stony Hill, St. Andrew, Bounty Killer noted that he heard of the boy’s condition through a friend from the 4th Genna camp who reached out to Director of the Foundation, Paul ‘Bankey’ Giscombe.

The foundation sought assistance from corporate entities to assist with this latest initiative.

Bounty Killer said that corporate Jamaica has been very supportive of his philanthropic efforts, despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In July, the ‘Poor People’s Governor’, through his foundation, made a donation of $100,000, a wheelchair and other items to a young girl in St. Ann.