Bounty Killer & Lady Saw strike Gold with pop group No Doubt

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Bounty Killer and Minister Marion Hall, formerly Lady Saw, have both struck Gold in the U.S.

This, after two songs by U.S pop group No Doubt, sales hit the 500,000 mark.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, RIAA, the songs form part of No Doubt’s 2001 album ‘Rock Steady’ on which Bounty Killer featured on the hit ‘Hey Baby’ while Lady Saw featured on the track ‘Underneath It All’.

Both songs were produced by legendary duo Sly and Robbie while the group was working on the album in Jamaica.

Bounty Killer recently shared a throwback moment about the track which saw him sharing a video of himself performing at the 2003 Super Bowl halftime show with the group.

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....