Bounty Killer & Lady Saw strike Gold with pop group No Doubt

Bounty Killer and Minister Marion Hall, formerly Lady Saw, have both struck Gold in the U.S.

This, after two songs by U.S pop group No Doubt, sales hit the 500,000 mark.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, RIAA, the songs form part of No Doubt’s 2001 album ‘Rock Steady’ on which Bounty Killer featured on the hit ‘Hey Baby’ while Lady Saw featured on the track ‘Underneath It All’.

Both songs were produced by legendary duo Sly and Robbie while the group was working on the album in Jamaica.

Bounty Killer recently shared a throwback moment about the track which saw him sharing a video of himself performing at the 2003 Super Bowl halftime show with the group.