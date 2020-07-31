Bounty Killer Drops Double Bangers ‘Misleader’ & ‘Ruff Dem Up’: Listen

Bounty Killer, The Warlord means business; the dancehall veteran dropped two new tracks on Friday, July 24th on his YouTube VEVO page. The singles, Misleader and Ruff Dem Up display two separate versatilities in his craft. While Misleader shows the ‘Poor People’s Governor’ in his usual quest advocating for ghetto people’s rights, his other single Ruff Dem Up finds the deejay in a less tense and more provocative situation.

Bounty has been on a roll since the Verzuz Battle with his old rival Beenie Man in late May. He has released a series of tracks comprising of a few collabs, namely with Konshens, Maestro Don, and even teased an unreleased recording with Agent Sasco. Now there are talks about an upcoming album, produced by Damian Marley, and a Verzuz Tour with Beenie.

The dancehall deejay is certainly doing the legwork for a new album, now adding two brand new singles to his musical roster. His single Misleader is performed on the Double Clutch Riddim , produced by Troyton Music that also features other artistes like Jahmiel with his single Lava as well as Busy Signal’s Dirt, Christopher Martin’s Country Man, I-Octane’s Double Up The Profit among a few others.

Misleader is heavily versed with Killer’s concerns about the upcoming political election, asking ‘what is your goal?’ to the prospective candidates. The track goes on to highlight commonplace issues particular in the ghetto societies – police brutality, the lack of black citizens rights, gun control and just the lack of proper leadership. “Di people fear fi dem lives, no leadership, just one bag a lies, one bag a fake smile fi disguise,” he reprises to drive in his point. Listen to the full version here:

Ruff Dem Up, on the other hand, sings a completely different tune as Bounty shows off his gyallis persona with the routine raunchiness that comes along with it. The narrative is Bounty detailing his manly attributes as a way of telling the ladies he’s not one to be taken lightly in the bedroom, as a matter of fact, there might be some ‘ruffing up.’ Listen to more below:

The single is performed on the Plandemic Riddim and is produced by D Mafia Muzik and distributed by Zojak World Wide.

Source: Dancehallmag