Bounty Killer Calls Spice A ‘Super Mom’

Bounty Killer has shown some major respect for the job that Spice, who many revere as the Queen of Dancehall, does as a mother.

She took to Instagram a few days ago, July 11, to rep her family and say how proud she was to be a mother. She said: “Proud single mother of 2 @official.nicho @toytoyandnicho I do everything on my own with no complains. Thank you Jesus for having my back. I Love my kids with all I got,” to which Bounty Killer replied: “Super Mom.” Over 100, 000 of her fans agreed with the sentiments.

Spice is indeed a Super Mom and maybe a superwoman as well, as her list of accomplishments in dancehall and more recently social activism probably leaves her little time for parenting. Still, somehow she finds a way to connect with her kids and keep them well taken care of.

Spice began her career in the early 2000s and is recognized as a stalwart in the industry. She’s one of the few to have taken the Jamaican brand of music globally.

Her first mega-hit came through her collaboration with dancehall veteran Vybz Kartel in the 2009 single Ramping Shop. The two still maintain a close friendship.

Being a single mom certainly hasn’t slowed down her growth. In 2018 Spice joined the cast of VH1’s reality television series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She remains one of the most popular dancehall artistes on YouTube, with her official video channel having received more than 270 million views worldwide.

Her music also continues to dominate the charts and in February 2020, Spice released her first solo song of the year, titled Rolling. Spice has been making the most out of a severely impacted year, and recently it was announced recently that she and American rapper Missy’ Misdemeanor’ Elliott will be teaming up very soon to drop a hit.

She’s also let her fans know that she’s looking forward to her birthday and counting down from now, which is quite a countdown since her birthday is August 6. In a post last night she said, “Counting down my birthday from now.”

Over 51 000 of her fans have already liked that post. She has every reason to celebrate and even more reason to be proud of her family. As she continues to pour in her effort into dancehall, maybe she will achieve her dream of winning a Grammy.

As she put it: “I want to set trends. I want to do something great that will set something for females in dancehall. So when female come after me, they know that lord, they see they up the game. I’m working towards that, and I’m not going to stop.”

Source: Dancehallmag