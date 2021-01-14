Bounty Killer & Beenie Man’s Verzuz battle rated The Best by Swizz Beatz & Timbaland

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have revealed their favorite moments of VERZUZ Season 1 including the best performance and most beautiful moment.

Out of the 20-plus battles Swizz and Timbo orchestrated, they gave the battles between Jamaican dancehall legends Beenie Man and Bounty Killer and the ATL showdown between Gucci Mane and Jeezy the most love.

Timbaland gave the best performance nod to the Memorial Day Weekend battle between Beenie and Bounty.

Their Verzuz was the first to have both contestants in person and had over one million viewers, with everyone from Rihanna to Skepta tuning in to the electrifying bout.

When it came to the best moment, Swizz said the joint performance of “So Icy” between Gucci and Jeezy took the cake.

When asked about who they’d like to see battle in Season 2, Timbaland tipped his hat to the R&B artists who are able to express love and touch their listeners through their music.