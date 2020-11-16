Bounty Killer Announces New “King Of Kingston” Album

Veteran Dancehall artiste Bounty Killer has confirmed that his new album, “King of Kingston” will be released next year.

Killer shared the news with fans via social media over the weekend.

According to reports, the ‘King of Kingston’ project will be executively produced by Damian ‘Junior Gong’ Marley.

The “It’s a Party” deejay confirmed the name of his album earlier this month when he shared a photo with Admiral Bailey, Richie Stephens, Josey Wales, and producer Arthur Wale chilling at Beenie Man mother’s funeral.

The forthcoming project comes 18 years after Bounty Killer’s last album “Ghetto Dictionary”, which was released by VP Records in 2002.