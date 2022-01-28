Bottom Pen Man Gunned Down outside Island Grill in Montego Bay

One man was shot and killed outside the Island Grill fast food outlet in downtown, Montego Bay, on Thursday night, January 27.

He has been identified as Miguel Christie, of a Bottom Pen address in St James.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 7:00 pm, Christie was standing beside a motor car in the vicinity of Island Grill Parking Lot, when he was attacked by two men armed with handguns.

The men opened fire hitting Christie multiple times before fleeing the scene, while the victim died on the spot.

The police were summoned to the location and upon arrival, Christie was rushed to hospital where he died whilst being treated.