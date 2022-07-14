Border Patrol rescues immigrants from tiny train compartments in Texas

Border Patrol
Border Patrol

Passed out and barely alive, illegal immigrants were rescued by Border Patrol agents in Texas from inhumane smuggling conditions, the agency said Wednesday.

Three immigrants were nearly lifeless after agents freed them from tiny train compartments, according to photos tweeted by Chief Border Patrol Agent Jason Owens, head of the Del Rio sector of the Border Patrol.

One woman is slumped against the train, while another man lies unconscious on the ground, the photos showed. A third immigrant is strapped to a gurney and receiving medical care from EMS.

“Uvalde agents responded to a call for assistance near a train siding. Subjects were hidden in small train compartments,” tweeted Owens.

Other photos show multiple agents pulling a man out of an opening that barely looks big enough for a child.

“Luckily no one lost their lives. Do not put yourself in this situation. Your life is worth more,” Owens said.

The photos are a reminder of the dangerous and often deadly conditions immigrants put themselves in when they pay to be smuggled into the US. In June, 53 immigrants died in suffocating conditions while being smuggled in the back of a tractor-trailer with no ventilation or air conditioning.

Criminal smuggling organizations will often lie or downplay the danger immigrants will find themselves in when crossing the border. Photos obtained by The Post last month showed immigrants rescued from the inside of an oil tanker retrofitted with only a cheap, dingy fan for over 100 people.

Smuggling organizations also use “cloned” vehicles — meant to look like registered, legitimate vehicles — to throw off authorities.

Three immigrants were nearly lifeless after agents freed them from tiny train compartments. Twitter / @USBPChiefDRT
Three immigrants were nearly lifeless after agents freed them from tiny train compartments.
Twitter / @USBPChiefDRT

In one case, smugglers went as far as cloning an SUV for smuggling to look exactly like a Border Patrol vehicle, including a fake federal license plate.

 

 

