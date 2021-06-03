Bones Murdered in St James, another Man Shot and Injured

One man was shot and killed in Glendevon, St James, on Wednesday, June 2, and another man admitted to hospital, after he was shot and injured in the same incident.

The deceased has been identified as Andre Simpson, otherwise called ‘Bones’, who resided at Cornwall Courts, in St James.

Reports by the Freeport police are that about 4:30 pm, Simpson and the other man were standing along the roadway in Glendevon, when a Toyota Noah bus drove up.

Two armed men alighted from the bus and opened fire, hitting Simpson and the other man multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, both men were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to hospital where Simpson was pronounced dead, and the other man admitted in serious condition.