Bones Charged After Attempted Murder in Rose Heights, St James

The St James police have laid criminal charges against a man who allegedly attempted to shoot another man to death, at his own shop in Rose heights community, also in St James.

The accused man, 25-year-old Cody Sinclair, otherwise called ‘Bones’ of Beruit, also in Roseheights, has been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and ammunition, and assault at common law.

Reports by the police are that about 10:30am, on Saturday, December 21, the complainant was at his shop in Rose heights, when Sinclair entered the establishment and ordered cigarettes.

While in the process of serving Sinclair, he reportedly pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the complainant’s head, and squeeze the trigger.

The complainant managed to escape unhurt and made a report to the police, which led to Sinclair been apprehended on Monday, January 31.

He was charged earlier this week and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.