Bomb Threat at Texaco Service Station at Barnett Street, Mobay

POLICE STATION BOMB SCARE
The Texaco Service Station located at the intersection of Fustic Road and Barnett Street, in Montego Bay, St James z was cordoned off this afternoon following a bomb threat that was reported on the compound.

All employees were evacuated from the compound, along with other persons from neighboring businesses within the area.

The police and a team from the Area One Bomb Squad were called to say he location and a search conducted of the entire property and its surrounding, but there has been no report of a bomb being located.

The bomb scare also resulted in a massive traffic pile up, as motorists were diverted to other areas and told to use other alternative routes.

The police and Bomb Unit are presently still at the location carrying out Investigations.

