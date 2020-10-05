Bolt drops his signature PUMA Sneakers

Usain Bolt’s signature PUMA sneakers have been released.

The sprint legend shared several photos of his friends, including Ricardo Gardener and Ian ‘Pepe’ Goodison, wearing their PUMA x USAIN BOLT Ralph Sampson sneakers.

For some time, Bolt has been showing off the sneakers that are now available on the PUMA website for US$100.

In the description of the shoe on their website, PUMA said: “Two larger than life icons come together in one court-inspired, street-ready kick. The signature basketball shoe of Hall of Famer Ralph Sampson joins forces with Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt, representing the power of sport to unite the world. Colorful detailing pulled from flags around the world and Usain Bolt’s signature stamped at the side take this archive classic from the court to the podium.”

PUMA also said that as part of the launch of the new collection, they would be pledging US$100,000 to the UN COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.