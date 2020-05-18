Bolt and Girlfriend Kasi Bennett Announce Baby Girl Arrival

Sprinting legend Usain Bolt and his long-time girlfriend, Kasi Bennett have reportedly welcomed their first child. And it’s a girl on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

The Olympic King of the World, and girlfriend have shared moments from their journey to becoming parents with the world via social media, starting with a pregnancy reveal on social media in January 2020. Back in March, the duo confirmed the sex of the baby at a gender reveal bash at a private residence at Peter’s Rock.

The Nine-time Olympic gold medalist and Kasi, an entrepreneur who runs a marketing agency, have been together for over six years, but it wasn’t until 2016.

Bolt, who retired from running in 2017, is the only male sprinter to win Olympic 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Games.