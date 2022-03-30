BOJ Wins Central Banking Communications Initiative Award 2021

We are pleased to announce that the Bank of Jamaica has been named the winner of the Central Banking Publication’s Communications Initiative Award 2021. The winning entry, Centrally Speaking, is the Bank’s flagship television production that facilitates conversations around important matters of economics and finance that have an impact on the people of Jamaica.

Centrally Speaking represents a continuation of the Bank’s pioneering activities in the field of communication. Launched in 2019, the talk show will start its fourth season next month. The two hosts, Anna (Smith) and Sheena (Woodburn Francis), both members of the Bank’s Human Resources Division, interview guests who are subject matter experts.

The lively banter on set puts the guests at ease and enhances viewers’ understanding of complex issues as they are broken down into bite-sized, easily digested pieces that are readily understood by all.

The judges noted that the talk show, aired on Television Jamaica, “demonstrated ambitious scale, wide reach and strong integration with the central bank’s programme of monetary policy communication.”

This is the second time that the Bank has won this prestigious award. In 2019 the winning entry was the reggae-inspired communication strategy that introduced the Bank’s inflation target of four to six per cent. Videos featuring popular personalities highlighted the goal of maintaining an inflation rate that is ‘low, stable and predictable’. Central Banking Publications is the industry’s leading information resource providing global coverage of the work of central banks. Details of Bank of Jamaica’s winning entry can be accessed using this link: Communications initiative: Bank of Jamaica – Central Banking.