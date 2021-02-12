BOJ Suspends Teller Services to the Public

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, effective Friday, 12 February 2021, the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) will temporarily suspend the offering of teller services until further advised.

Please be reminded that coin exchange services have been suspended since August 2020.

In this regard, we, therefore, recommend that for the exchange of foreign currencies and other banking services, the public should rely on their commercial banks and/or other deposit-taking entities.

As it relates to coin exchange, the public should continue to utilize the services of Grace Kennedy Payment Services at their locations islandwide.

Please be advised that the critical systems which support transactions in the financial markets will continue to operate.

BOJ regrets any inconvenience that these temporary changes may cause and encourages all our customers and stakeholders to continue to take the necessary steps to remain safe. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

The Central bank remains committed to serving the public and encourages all our customers and stakeholders to continue to take the necessary steps to remain safe. Any further updates will be provided as required.