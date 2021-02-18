BOJ holds policy Interest rate at 0.50 per cent

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) announced on Tuesday, February 16, 2020, that it is holding its policy interest rate (the rate offered overnight balances at BOJ) unchanged at 0.50 per cent per annum.

In the following statement release from the Central Bank Monetary policy decisions taken by Bank of Jamaica are aimed at ensuring that the annual increase in the prices of consumer goods and services (i.e. inflation) remains within the Bank’s inflation target of 4.0 per cent to 6.0 per cent. Today’s decision to hold the policy rate unchanged reflects the Bank of Jamaica’s assessment that inflation will average 5.0 per cent over the next two years and remain within the target range. This forecast is broadly similar to the previous projections.

The macroeconomic outlook continues to be characterised by significant uncertainties in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is in this context that the Bank of Jamaica has remained accommodative in its monetary policy stance with the aim of supporting recovery in economic activity.

These and other factors influencing today’s monetary policy decision will be discussed at the Bank of Jamaica’s monetary policy press briefing, scheduled for Friday, 19 February 2021.

The next policy decision the announcement date is 29 March 2021.