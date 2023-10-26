Bog Walk Gorge Impassable Due to Overturned Truck

An overturned truck has left the Bag Walk Gorge in St. Catherine temporarily impassible, forcing motorists to take an alternative route.

Reports state that the truck overturned on the Flat Bridge section of the Gorge, blocking the area.

In a video taken from the scene, the main body of the container truck can be seen at one end of the bridge, while the overturned container lies partially in the river.

Motorists have been advised to utilise the road through Barry into or from Bog Walk or Sligoville to or from Spanish Town as alternative routes.

Watch the video below: