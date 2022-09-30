Body of Unidentified Male Found in St. Catherine

The body of an unidentified male was discovered in the swamp along Hellshire main road, St. Catherine on Thursday, September 29.
The body is of dark complexion, about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) long and appear to be in its mid-thirties.
Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 3:40 p.m., the police were alerted by a passer-by who saw the lower section of the body protruding from a blue plastic barrel. On arrival of the lawmen, the body was seen with its feet bound and throat slashed. It was clad in a multi-coloured underpants and black jeans. The scene was processed and it was removed to the morgue.
The police are asking anyone with information that may be able to assist in identifying this body, to contact the Portmore Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) at 876-949-8422, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.