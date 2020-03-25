Body of Senior Citizen Fished From Tank in Bamboo, St Ann

Latest Jamaica News, St Ann (McKoy’s News): Detectives attached to the St Ann Police Division, are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a senior citizen whose body was discovered in a water tank, at his home in Bamboo district, St Ann, on Tuesday, March 24.

Dead is 87-year-old, Richard King of Lumsden District, also in Bamboo, St Ann.

Reports by the police are that about 1:45 p.m., residents in the community went to the home of the deceased and discovered his body afloat in the water tank.

An alarm was raised, and upon arrival of the police, the body which was discovered floating inside the tank, was fished out and transported to the morgue for a post mortem examination.