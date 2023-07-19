Body of Police Recruit who Drowned in St Elizabeth Recovered

The St Elizabeth police have confirmed that the body of their fellow recruit who drowned on Monday, outside their Tranquility Bay Training Centre in the parish, has been recovered.
The body of missing recruit 19-year-old Rayandre Pike, who hailed from Linstead in St Catherine, was discovered shortly after 5:00pm, on Tuesday, several meters from where he went into the water and was pulled under.
Reports are that shortly after 7:00am, on Monday, Pike and other police trainees went for a swim in the sea at Tranquility Bay, which is in close proximity to the Jamaica Constabulary Force training facility.
While at the beach, one of the recruit met into difficulties, and Pike jumped in the water to assist him, but he too met into difficulties and got swept away by the rough waves.
His body was recovered after a two days search.
The Jamaica Constabulary Force High Command issued a release that it is deeply saddened over the unfortunate incident, and that Pike was part of an ambitious group of recruits, who started their training with the JCF, in March of 2023.