Body of Missing Correctional Officer Found in Gully

A body that matches the description of missing 38-year-old correctional officer Shannon “David” Briscoe was discovered in a gully near Seaview Gardens, St. Andrew.

Briscoe, a resident of Seaview Gardens, has been missing since August 11.

Commanding Officer for the St Andrew South Police Division Superintendent of Police Kirk Ricketts, reports that Jamaica Fire Brigade workers are attempting to recover the body.

Ricketts stated that according to evidence, the body is that of the correctional services officer. He also added that some of Briscoe’s relatives are on the scene.

Briscoe was employed at Horizon Adult Remand Center in Kingston.

Briscoe was last seen about 5:00 p.m., on August 11. His car was found in Trench Town in western Kingston on Friday, August 12.