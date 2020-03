It is suspected that Cornwall drowned in a water tank at his home on Monday, March 2.

Sources have it that Cornwall had served time in prison for murder some time ago and did odd jobs around the town to get by.

“He wasn’t employed to the tax office, but he was always there, on the outside, helping people fill out forms and showing them where to go to get things done, and people would give him a little change,” Sources say.

One source said she saw nothing in recent times to suggest that he was despondent and wanted to end his life.

She continued that in recent times she had observed that he was depressed. Regardless of his passing, his memory in Mandeville will be respected.

: The body of a fifty-eight-year-old Michael Cornwall, of Sweden Street in Georges Valley, Manchester was discovered at approximately 12:30 pm by neighbors afloat in a water tank on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.