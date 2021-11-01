Body of Insane Man Found At Bus Stop in Mandeville

The Mandeville police in Manchester have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of an alleged insane man, whose body was discovered under a bus stop in Mandeville, Manchester, on Friday, October 29.

The deceased has been identified as Brenton Cogle, of Beltline district also in Manchester.

Reports by the Mandeville police are that about 7:45 p.m., commuters stumbled upon the body, and alerted them.

On arrival to the scene, Cogle’s body was discovered lying at the bus stop, with what appeared to be wounds to the head.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.