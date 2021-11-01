Body of Insane Man Found At Bus Stop in Mandeville

The Mandeville police in Manchester have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of an alleged insane man, whose body was discovered under a bus stop in Mandeville, Manchester, on Friday, October 29.

The deceased has been identified as Brenton Cogle, of Beltline district also in Manchester.

Reports by the Mandeville police are that about 7:45 p.m., commuters stumbled upon the body, and alerted them.

On arrival to the scene, Cogle’s body was discovered lying at the bus stop, with what appeared to be wounds to the head.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com