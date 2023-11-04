Body of Fake Obeah Man ‘Metenge’ Fished from Sea in Montego Bay

The body of a man who professed to be a obeah man, was discovered floating in the sea, at Old Hospital, along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard ‘Bottom Road’, in Montego Bay, St James, on Friday afternoon.
The deceased who has been identified so far only as Tony, from the Adelphi area of St James, is popularly known around the second city as ‘Metenge’ , the fake obeah man.
Reports are that about 3:00pm, the body of the now-deceased was discovered floating in the sea along a section of the Hip Strip, called Old Hospital.
‘Metenge’ was seen earlier along the Hip Strip trying to convince Montegonians that he is a true obeah man, who can predict their future.
One eyewitness stated that he was last seen standing in the vicinity of some large rock off the shores, while complaining that he felt ill.
Investigators has ruled the incident as a case of sudden death, and believed that ‘Metenge’ fell in the water and drowned after feeling ill, and fell from the rocks into the sea.
The body which was discovered clad in a white T-shirt and brown pants, was removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.