Body of a young woman discovered in the trunk of a Car in Downtown, Kingston
The police have discovered the bloodied and gagged body of a female in the trunk of a car on Carmona Road, Kingston.

The deceased woman has been identified as Michelle Myrie of Grants Pen, St Andrew.

According to police investigators, the woman’s body had been gagged and there was a wound to her face.

The woman appeared to have been stabbed to death and her body was abandoned at the location where it was discovered.

Unconfirmed reports that emerged on social media stated that the deceased woman was an associate of a man who was shot dead in St Andrew earlier last week.

The police are continuing their investigations into the discovery.

