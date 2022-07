Body Found in Potato Field in Manchester

The Manchester Police are investigating the death of 42-year-old Richard Boswell, whose body was discovered in Shire Hampton district on Saturday.

According to a police report, residents discovered Boswell’s body in a potato field at 10:30 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who has information to call the Mandeville Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-962-2832, the Cottage Police at 941-2789, or the police 119 number.