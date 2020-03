Jamaica News: Body found in Montego Bay hotel – It was a tragic scene when the body of a guest was found with his throat slashed on Wednesday morning at a popular resort along the Godfrey Dyer Boulevard in the tourist capital.

It is said that the guest’s body was found in the blood-riddled room earlier today by a member of staff.

Details are sketchy at this moment, but, investigators are now mapping the scene for more details leading to the motives and suspects.

More detail to follow.