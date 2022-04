Body Fished From Sea along Michael Manley Boulevard

The body of a man was fished from a section of the sea in Rae Town, along the Michael Manley Boulevard, on Thursday, April 7.

Reports are that the body was discovered wrapped in a sheet by passersby, and the police alerted.

On the arrival of the lawmen, the body which was tied with a piece of rope and had duct tape around the mouth, was fished from the sea.