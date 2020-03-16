Body Believed to be that of Missing Chinese National, Roger Chang Found in Windsor Forrest, Portland

A body believed to be that of missing Chinese National, Roger Chang, was discovered in bushes at Portland Forrest, in Portland, on Sunday morning, March 15.

Reports by the police are that on Sunday morning, residents in Portland stumbled upon the body and raised an alarm. Upon the arrival of the lawmen, the scene was processed and the body removed.

Investigators say based on the state of the victim they are unable to say if the body is that of the missing businessman until a post mortem examination has been done on the body.

Chang was last seen on Friday and was last heard from after he informed family members that he was travelling to Portland, to visit a waterfall.

He was last seen driving a white Suzuki Swift motor car and alleged to have been in the company of a female whose identity is known only as DD.

Chang is the father of race car driver Natasha Chang.

