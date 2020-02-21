Body Believed to be of Missing Portland Man Found in Bushes

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, Portland (McKoy’s News): The body believed to be that of a missing community member was discovered in bushes in Snow Hill, Portland, on Friday morning, February 21.

The police who are presently on the scene say they cannot released the Identity of the alleged deceased until it has been confirmed.

Reports are that relatives living in Snow Hill were carrying out a search at a section of the community for a male family member, who went missing since Tuesday afternoon.

The search party stumbled upon a decomposed body at a section of the community know as Calda, and summoned the police.

MORE NEWS TO COME ON THIS STORY…

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

celebration-of-peace
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....