Body Believed to be of Missing Portland Man Found in Bushes

Latest Jamaica News, Portland (McKoy’s News): The body believed to be that of a missing community member was discovered in bushes in Snow Hill, Portland, on Friday morning, February 21.

The police who are presently on the scene say they cannot released the Identity of the alleged deceased until it has been confirmed.

Reports are that relatives living in Snow Hill were carrying out a search at a section of the community for a male family member, who went missing since Tuesday afternoon.

The search party stumbled upon a decomposed body at a section of the community know as Calda, and summoned the police.

MORE NEWS TO COME ON THIS STORY…