Bodies of Two Men Recovered from Septic Tank at Moneague College

The bodies of Two St Catherine men have been recovered from a septic tank at Moneague College, hours after an agonizing wait that began early Monday afternoon. A third man was taken to the St Ann’s Bay Hospital in critical condition.

According to reports, about 3:45 p.m., the men who were employees of a cesspool company in a Spanish town, had gone to Moneague College to clean a septic tank, and were in the middle of doing so when one of the men encountered difficulties, and the others went to assist, however, none of them came up.

The emergency services, include fire personnel, police and the JDF, were alerted and upon their arrival, the three men were taken from the tank.

One of the workmen, who had been the last to enter the septic tank, was rushed to St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital.

The other two men were pronounced dead on the scene and were transported from the college compound to the morgue shortly after 10:00 p.m.