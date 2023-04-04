Bodies of Missing Man and Woman Found in Abandoned Building

The bodies of 42-year-old Ruel Fuller and 38-year-old Georgia Rose-Blunt, water truck operators of Bendon district, Kitson Town in St Catherine, were discovered in an abandoned building in the community on Monday morning, April 3.
Fuller and Rose-Blunt were last seen alive on Saturday, while delivering water on a farm in the community.
The water truck was later found abandoned and they were nowhere to be found, so family members and residents alerted the police.
The residents staged a protest in the community on Monday morning, and stated that they were not getting the support from the police to search for the missing man and woman, but after the lawmen came a search party was formed and a search carried out of the community.
The bodies of both individual were discovered inside an old abandoned building at a section of the community known as Naseberry Villa.
They were discovered with their hands and feet bound, and had gunshot wounds to their heads.