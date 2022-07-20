Bodies of Four Missing Men Found in Shallow Graves in Tivoli Gardens

The bodies of four men were discovered in shallow graves in Tivoli Gardens Kingston this afternoon.

The bodies are believed to be those of four men from Denham Town who have gone missing.

According to reports the bodies were dismembered. Three bodies were discovered in a shallow grave, while a fourth body was discovered in another grave.

Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) members were brought in last night to secure a site near the old Public Works complex in downtown Kingston, where the men were believed to be killed and buried.

More details will be provided as they become available.

