Bodies Found in Illegal Burial Site in St Catherine

Police have found at least two bodies at a burial site in Spanish Town, St Catherine.  The police have been at the site in the inner city community of Rivoli, in Spanish Town, since this morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey said “we have found at least two bodies” in the area they have excavated. They believe the site was used by the notorious Clans Man gang to bury people it killed. Police have had reports of such a site for the last two years but several searches prior to this discovery, had come up with nothing.

