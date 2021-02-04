‘Bobo’ Fatally Shot in Grange Hill, Westmoreland

The Independent Commission of Investigations ‘INDECOM’ have commenced an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man, at Meyers Field Mountains, Grange Hill, Westmoreland, on Thursday morning, February 4.

The victim has been identified as Kevern McIntosh, otherwise called ‘Bobo’ unemployed of Meylers Field Mountain, also in Grange Hill.

Reports by the police are that about 2:00 am, this morning, a joint police-military team went to a  section of the community with a search warrant to execute it on the now deceased, in relation to a robbery incident.

The lawmen gained entry to a house occupied by the now deceased, and while inside the building they were allegedly fired upon by McIntosh.

The fire was returned and he was shot and killed during the process.

A 9mm semi-automatic pistol loaded with several rounds of ammunition was allegedly taken from him.

