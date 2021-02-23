Bobby Shmurda released from prison

Bobby Shmurda has been released from prison.

Bobby was released from the Clinton Correctional Facility Tuesday morning,

As previously reported, Bobby was made eligible for conditional release, meaning he will serve the remainder of his sentence under community supervision until the maximum expiration date of Feb. 23, 2026.

Conditions of such a release, which are imposed by the Board of Parole or an assigned parole officer, include not leaving any area defined in writing by a parole officer without permission.

Prior to the release, Bobby shared a message with fans on Instagram.

“Thank you for remaining loyal and for riding this six year sentence out with me,” the message shared on his behalf said. “I love you all and look forward to seeing you soon.”