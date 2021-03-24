Bobby Shmurda Parole Conditions revealed

Bobby Shmurda is no longer in police custody, but he remains under parole supervision until 2026.

The list of conditions the Brooklyn rapper must abide by while on supervised release was disclosed.

Per the terms, Shmurda is allegedly prohibited from drinking any alcohol or frequenting any bars.

He must avoid hanging around gang members, submit substance abuse testing and get counseling for aggression and anger.

He is also required to adhere to an 8 p.m. curfew.

Finally, Shmurda has to “seek, obtain and maintain employment” — a requirement that’s already been fulfilled given his status as a platinum-selling emcee.

Following his release from prison, the Brooklyn star transitioned right into the his rapper lifestyle, flying in private jets, doing interviews and dressing in high end fashion brands.

He’s hit the studio with Quavo, Mike WiLL Made It and Zaytoven, and performed in Atlanta during NBA All Star-Weekend.

Amid his moments of celebration, however, he’s appeared to be serious about following his parole conditions.

Shmurda will reportedly be under parole supervision until February 23, 2026.