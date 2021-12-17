Bobby Shmurda drops new “Shmoney” single with Quavo and Rowdy Rebel

Bobby Shmurda has shared a new track featuring Quavo and Rowdy Rebel.

Shmurda dropped his first single in seven years in September, ‘No Time For Sleep’, after being released from prison back in February. It was followed by the songs ‘Splash’ and ‘Cartier Lens’.

‘Shmoney’ is accompanied by an official video-WATCH BELOW.

Shmurda  served seven years behind bars for conspiracy and weapons possession. Over the summer, the Florida artist explained the delay between his release from prison and sharing new music.

Prior to the arrival of ‘No Time For Sleep’, Shmurda debuted new music during a five-track set at Rolling Loud Miami.

