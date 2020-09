Robert ‘Bobby’ Pickersgill, former Government Minister and former PNP Chairman has been admitted to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

Mr Pickersgill represented the St Catherine North West Constituency for nearly thirty years but did not contest the seat in the September 3 Elections. He was a Government Minister in several PNP administrations.

Mr Pickersgill is an attorney by training. He was admitted to the UHWI on Thursday.