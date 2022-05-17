Bobby Brown: Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr. ‘always together’ in my dreams

Bobby Brown is taking “every little step” he can towards peace.

The 53-year-old R&B singer revealed that he catches glimpses of his late children, daughter Bobbi Kristina and son Bobby, Jr., together in his dreams.

In the new A&E docuseries Biography: Bobby Brown, dropping May 30, the New Edition bandmate was candid about the tragic deaths of both of his kids.

“I always see them at beaches or in fields,” he recently told People in recent interview. “They’re running away, but they’re laughing. And they’re always together. I didn’t have many dreams about Bobbi Kris before Bobby Jr. died. But then all of a sudden — floods of dreams.”

Bobbi Kristina passed away at the age of 22 in 2015 after she was placed in a medically-induced coma following an overdose of the drug fentanyl. Bobbi was also the daughter of the late great Whitney Houston, who died in 2012 from cocaine intoxication and coronary artery disease.

Bobby, Jr. was found dead in his home in 2020. he was 29. Both of Brown’s children, whom he explains “were both musicians and loved to sing,” died as a consequence from drug abuse.

“No family, no father should have to go through this,” the “King of the Stage” actor noted, adding that he and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, have been hard at work to to speak out about the dangers of drug abuse.

He routinely visualizes Bobbi Kristina and Bobby, Jr. together and happy when he sleeps, saying: “That’s enough for a father to feel like God has them.”

The former New Edition member still struggles today with the pain of losing his children. “Their relationship was tight. They’d get into their little tiffs but they were thick as thieves,” he said of the pair’s connection as siblings. “I’ve cried, but not how I want to. I really want to just scream to the top of my lungs and cry, but it’s just not there.”

Brown is now sober and has undergone therapy. He stated that his other children — Landon, LaPrincia and his three youngest with Etheredge, Cassius, Bodhi and Hendrix — help him get through his darkest periods.

SOURCE: New york post