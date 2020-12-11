Bob Marley’s acoustic guitar fetches Millions

The acoustic guitar previously owned by late reggae legend Bob Marley sold for approximately JMD22.1m million at the Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘N’ Roll auction hosted by Julien’s Auctions.

The guitar was sold with an official letter of authorization from Benji Levy’s son, Jonathon Olsen, who said his late father gave the instrument to him before his passing.

According to the auctioneers, Marley gave the guitar to Levy in 1979 after they met at a car dealership in Jamaica where Levy was working. It is said that after the guitar’s neck was damaged, Marley gave it to Levy, who had it repaired.

In January, another of Marley’s guitars was ranked as the fifth most expensive guitar on Earth. The instrument, which was valued at approximately 171 million Jamaican, was also classified as a national asset by the Government of Jamaica and was said to be one of only seven known guitars owned by the reggae legend.