Bob Marley ranked Eighth Top Earning Dead Celebrity

Reggae Legend Bob Marley has been ranked No. 8 among dead celebrity earners this year.

According to Forbes, the Marley family has been extremely innovative with the legend’s legacy and this year raked in US $14 million.

Bob Marley also saw his music streams soar this year.

The reggae legend accumulated more than a billion spins globally.

House of Marley, his line of speakers, turntables and headphones, and sales of T-shirts and lighters adorned with his likeness also added more than $3 million to his coffers.

Marley died in 1981 of cancer.