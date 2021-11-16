Bob Marley ‘One Love Experience’ to Take Over London, U.K.

The Bob Marley ‘One Love Experience’ will get its global premiere in London next year before heading out on a multi-city tour.

A press release reads, “this unique experience will showcase unseen Marley photographs and memorabilia whilst immersing audiences on a journey through his lifestyle, passions, influences, and enduring legacy.”

The One Love Music Room will feature giant art installations designed to celebrate Marley’s accolades while a multi-sensory experience can be discovered in the One Love Forest.

The exhibition will also boast a live listening experience at the Soul Shakedown Studio.

The exhibit will open at London’s Saatchi Gallery on February 2, 2022 for a limited 10-week run before embarking on a multi-city tour.

Earlier this year, Rita Marley celebrated her 75th birthday, and the musician, activist and Bob Marley‘s widow marked the occasion with the announcement of a new annual scholarship aimed at women.

The Rita Marley Scholarship will be awarded to three women each year, aiming to empower “women from the lower socio-economic stratum of Jamaica’s society”.