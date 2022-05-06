Bob Marley Biopic Casting In Jamaica

Bob Marley’s Biopic promises great opportunities for Jamaicans who possess “raw, untapped talent” as members of the Marley family have revealed the necessity to ensure authenticity in the movie, in which they might also be cast.

Cedella, Bob Marley’s daughter, spoke about her excitement for the Jamaican roles being that it is a “Jamaican story”, and she happily revealed that her family might be “popping up everywhere” as soon as things are set in motion.

Bob Marley’s biopic, which has not released a production date, is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, and a Jamaican casting director has been hired.

The casting in Jamaica includes seven major roles, extras and musicians, but there has not been word of how many Jamaicans are required in total. The cast for the major characters is as young as 5 to 25 for males and from 7 to early 30s for females.

The actor who will act as the reggae icon who died at the age of 36, has already been given to Kingsley Ben-Adir, which was revealed earlier this year. Ben-Adir, who is an English actor, is a 35-year-old with a black Trinidadian mother and a white English father.

Ziggy, Marley’s eldest son, expressed that the movie allows his father’s “works to reach new generations” and this should be seen as “fresh hope” to the world in such “a bleak period”.

Cedella also shared that the project “naturally feels more raw because in every way it is personal,” but this motivates them to ensure they get it right from beginning to end.

