‘Bob Cat’ Stabbed to Death at Candlelight Vigil in Hanover

One man has been taken into police custody, and another is now being sought by the police, following a stabbing incident in Cacoon Castle, in Hanover, on Wednesday night, September 30, which has left one man dead.

The deceased has been identified as Greg Grant, otherwise called ‘Bob Cat’ laborer also of Cacoon Castle.

Reports by the police are that, shortly after 11:00 pm, on Wednesday, Grant was at a Candle Light vigil been held at a section of Cacoon Castle known as Land Road, when an argument developed between him, and the two men.

Shortly after, he left the event and was walking home when he was pronounced upon by both men, who reportedly stabbed him multiple times.

Grant ran and managed to raise an alarm, and he was immediately rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the incident, lawmen carried out an investigation in the community which led to one of the accused being taken into custody.